UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wearing Masks Becomes Obligatory In German Parliament Starting From Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Wearing Masks Becomes Obligatory in German Parliament Starting From Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Wearing face masks has become obligatory in all premises of the German parliament, Bundestag, starting from Tuesday, according to the statement on the parliament's website.

"The president of the Bundestag has decided to introduce a universal requirement to wear masks in the parliament, as the development of the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic still needs to be taken seriously," the statement said.

From the very beginning of the pandemic, the parliament adopted a number of measures to protect the health of lawmakers, but the recommendation to wear protective equipment was not always followed.

According to the statement, the appropriateness of the measure will be constantly reviewed while the mandatory face mask regime will be in effect until January 17, 2021.

On Monday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn called on Berlin and Bremen to be stricter in implementable measures against COVID-19. According to the minister, the fact that the most difficult situation is currently developing in certain districts of the German capital should not be misleading, since this is "a big, dynamic city."

Berlin and Bremen have been in the spotlight of the country's epidemiologists and media in recent days due to the growing number of new cases of COVID-19. Starting from September 30, four districts of Berlin have crossed the critical level of the number of new cases with more than 50 confirmed cases over the past week per 100,0000 people.

Related Topics

Parliament German Bremen Berlin January September Media All From

Recent Stories

Umar Gul and Yasir Shah bowl Balochistan to thrill ..

6 minutes ago

Briefing dedicated to cooperation of Turkmenistan ..

11 minutes ago

Clash outside NAB office: ATC extends till Oct 12 ..

22 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for conclusions of Berlin Co ..

28 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.