Wearing Masks Becomes Obligatory in German Parliament Starting From Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Wearing face masks has become obligatory in all premises of the German parliament, Bundestag, starting from Tuesday, according to the statement on the parliament's website.

"The president of the Bundestag has decided to introduce a universal requirement to wear masks in the parliament, as the development of the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic still needs to be taken seriously," the statement said.

From the very beginning of the pandemic, the parliament adopted a number of measures to protect the health of lawmakers, but the recommendation to wear protective equipment was not always followed.

According to the statement, the appropriateness of the measure will be constantly reviewed while the mandatory face mask regime will be in effect until January 17, 2021.

On Monday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn called on Berlin and Bremen to be stricter in implementable measures against COVID-19. According to the minister, the fact that the most difficult situation is currently developing in certain districts of the German capital should not be misleading, since this is "a big, dynamic city."

Berlin and Bremen have been in the spotlight of the country's epidemiologists and media in recent days due to the growing number of new cases of COVID-19. Starting from September 30, four districts of Berlin have crossed the critical level of the number of new cases with more than 50 confirmed cases over the past week per 100,0000 people.