Wed 21st July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Wearing Masks in Shops Still Mandatory in Vienna Despite Nationwide Cancellation - Mayor

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Vienna has decided to keep wearing face masks in shops mandatory even after lifting the restriction in the country on July 22, Mayor Michael Ludwig said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Austria will lift the compulsory wearing of masks in shops in compliance with the gradual plan of lifting COVID-19 restrictions. However, it will remain necessary to put masks on faces in transport, supermarkets, banks and other public places. According to the Federal government, regions can either ease or strengthen restrictive measures if they deem this step necessary.

"It is necessary to continue wearing face masks ” when you buy bread, milk, clothes, shoes, furniture or books. In addition to this, wearing masks is compulsory at cultural events in enclosed spaces," Ludwig said.

Although Austria lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions, the country has been witnessing the rising number of cases since last week. The overall number of people infected with the disease surpassed 654,000, while 10,729 of them died. According to Health Minister Wolfgang MÃ¼ckstein, the vast majority of new cases were caused by the Delta strain.

