Wearing Masks Made Obligatory in 3rd Spanish Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Authorities in the western Spanish region of Extremadura on Friday announced mandatory wearing of masks in public as the region continues to lift restrictions, becoming the third region to do so

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Authorities in the western Spanish region of Extremadura on Friday announced mandatory wearing of masks in public as the region continues to lift restrictions, becoming the third region to do so.

"Starting 00:00 today, it will be necessary to use masks in the entire autonomous region," regional Health Minister Jose Maria Vergales said in a statement.

According to Vergeles, the epidemiological situation is under control, but the risk of increased spread of the coronavirus disease as people go out more must be mitigated.

This makes the autonomous region the third to do so after Catalonia and northwestern Galicia.

Spain remains the worst affected European nation by the coronavirus pandemic, with just over 300,000 cases counted overall and 28,401 deaths as a result.

The infection's spread has largely subsided, with 543 new cases registered on Thursday, just 73 of which were locally transmitted.