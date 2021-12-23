UrduPoint.com

Wearing Masks On Streets To Become Mandatory In Spain Again - Government

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:10 AM

Wearing Masks on Streets to Become Mandatory in Spain Again - Government

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The wearing of masks on the streets will again become mandatory in Spain, the government said.

The relevant document will be adopted at a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday, the cabinet said.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the cabinet's plans at a meeting of the heads of autonomous communities.

The obligatory wearing of masks on the streets was canceled at the end of June, but they remained obligatory in all closed public places.

Spain is already experiencing its sixth wave of COVID-19. Despite vaccination (90 percent of the population), the growth of infections continues - 695 per 100,000 residents in two weeks; more than 27,000 new cases were detected over the past day.

Related Topics

Spain June All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

3 hours ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

3 hours ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

4 hours ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

4 hours ago
 Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.