Wearing Ties No Longer Mandatory in New Zealand Parliament - Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Neckties will no longer be mandatory at the New Zealand Parliament, Speaker Trevor Mallard said Wednesday in the wake of an incident involving an indigenous lawmaker.

On Tuesday, Maori Party coleader Rawiri Waititi was reported to have been booted from parliament for not wearing a tie, as the lawmaker was wearing a traditional Maori pendant, called the hei tiki, instead. When Waititi tried to ask a question, the speaker replied that only lawmakers wearing a tie could do so. After several attempts to speak out, Waititi was ordered to leave. The lawmaker, on his part, maintained that he was kicked out for not following the Western dress code, going so far as to call the necktie "colonial noose.

" Earlier in the day, the speaker informed his Twitter followers that parliament's Standing Orders Committee held a meeting on the issue. While the committee did not reach a consensus, the majority was in favor of removing the requirement.

"As Speaker, I am guided by the committee's discussion and decision, and therefore ties will no longer be considered required as part of 'appropriate business attire'. I acknowledge those who felt this was an important issue worthy of further consideration," Mallard tweeted.

The speaker mentioned that the parliamentary dress code has a long history, referring to a thread by the parliament's official Twitter.