UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wearout Could Have Caused Deadly Dam Collapse In Russia's Krasnoyarsk - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Wearout Could Have Caused Deadly Dam Collapse in Russia's Krasnoyarsk - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The deterioration of facilities at the gold mining dam in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory could have been the reason for it to collapse earlier today, leaving at least 13 people killed and 10 missing, a representative of the local emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

The collapse of a dam on a water reservoir belonging to a gold-mining company near the settlement of Shchetinkino in the Kuraginsky district occurred at 02:00 a. m. on Saturday (23:00 GMT on Friday). The collapse led to two temporary dormitories for the mine employees being flooded. The current death toll from the incident stands at 13 people, while at least 10 are missing and 80 are feared to be trapped inside the flooded facilities.

"The main version of the dam's collapse on the river Seyba is considered to be deterioration of the dam's body," the representative said.

According to the local Shchetinkino authorities, the wave that caused the dam to crash was some 13-15 feet-high and made of rocks, clay and mud.

"The burst probably occurred because of large amounts of water. It is not about precipitation. The wave was some four-five meters in height. It was a mudflow ... There was clay, rocks, mud and overburden," the authorities told Sputnik.

The Investigative Committee said that a criminal case was opened over the violation of work safety standards.

A group of investigators is working on the site of the incident.

The Emergencies Ministry said that about 270 people and 50 equipment units, including aircraft, were engaged in a search and rescue operation.

Related Topics

Water Russia Company Dam Krasnoyarsk SITE Criminals Gold From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 October 2019

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pound steadies as Johnson prepares Brexit bill bat ..

11 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

11 hours ago

Moulana politics is for personal interests: Fasial ..

11 hours ago

Prime Minister directs crackdown against profiteer ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.