Weary Louisiana residents assess damage from latest hurricane

Lake Charles, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Weary Louisiana residents emerged to sunny skies Saturday as they began to assess the damage wrought by the second devastating storm to roar through in two months, Hurricane Delta, now a tropical storm.

There were no immediate reports of victims from the storm, now greatly weakened as it churns northeast toward neighboring Mississippi.

While Delta left hundreds of thousands of people without power in both Louisiana and Texas, damage generally appeared moderate.

In Lake Charles, a city of 75,000 still recovering from the August 20 passage of Hurricane Laura, Delta dumped 16 inches (40 centimeters) of rain, flooding many homes and leaving knee-high water in some areas.

"We're picking up the pieces, but we have quite a road ahead of us," Mayor Nic Hunter said Saturday on CNN.

He said Delta's passage so soon after Laura felt like "a double whammy... It's adding insult to injury." The blue plastic tarpaulins that had been lashed over roofs damaged by Laura were ripped away overnight by Delta's powerful winds in the latest test of residents' nerves and preparations.

Delta was packing 100 mile per hour (160 kilometer per hour) winds when it rumbled ashore on Friday -- classifying it as a Category 2 storm on a scale of five -- but by Saturday its sustained winds had weakened to 40 mph, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Storm surges of eight feet (2.4 meters) or more hit Louisiana shores in some areas.

Delta was the 10th significant storm of the year to make landfall in the United States, which forecasters said was a record.

Nearly 600,000 people were without electricity Saturday in Louisiana, according to specialized website PowerOutage, along with 100,000 in neighboring Texas, whose eastern coast was hit hard by Delta.

Dozens of electricians who had come from nearby states to help restore power after Laura's passage were still in Louisiana and were going to work Saturday to repair Delta's damage.

Laura, a Category 4 hurricane when it hit Louisiana, ripped roofs off houses and uprooted trees, littering streets with debris.