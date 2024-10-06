Open Menu

Weary Sinner Happy For Day Off After Battling Into Shanghai Last 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Weary Sinner happy for day off after battling into Shanghai last 16

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) World number one Jannik Sinner said he needed a day off after pushing through his tiredness to come from a set down and beat Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-2 at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

He will be joined in the last 16 by Daniil Medvedev, who also had to rally to overcome tenacious Italian Matteo Arnaldi 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

A weary-looking Sinner dropped the first set on a tiebreak to the 37th-ranked Etcheverry, just three days after losing a 3hr 21min China Open final in Beijing to Carlos Alcaraz.

But the 23-year-old recovered in the second set, breaking Etcheverry twice to level the match before easing to victory.

"Tomorrow is one day off which I really need, I felt it physically today," Sinner said.

"I had some chances in first set but couldn't use them... I'm very happy with how I bounced back," he added.

World number five Medvedev broke early in the first set but 36th-ranked Arnaldi kept his cool to break back in the sixth game on an unforced error from the Russian.

Arnaldi broke again in the 12th game after Medvedev hit long.

The Russian's mood darkened under pressure from Arnaldi in the second set and he was slapped with two code violations and a point penalty after arguing with the umpire.

The 28-year-old former world number one recovered to take the match to a deciding set and came through after 2hr 44min.

"I was expecting him to play differently, he played very good," Medvedev said of Arnaldi.

"To be honest in the first set I should have done better. The second and third were even closer... but at the end I'm happy to win."

Play was only possible under the roof of the main court as rain forced matches on the outside courts to be postponed for the second day in a row.

Related Topics

World Russia China Beijing Shanghai Argentina Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

17 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

17 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

17 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

17 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

17 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

17 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

17 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

17 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

17 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

17 hours ago

More Stories From World