Weather Again Wipes Out World Cup Skiing At Zermatt-Cervinia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

BreuilCervinia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The women's World Cup downhill at Zermatt-Cervinia has been cancelled for the second day running due to strong winds, the International Ski Federation announced on Sunday.

"Due to strong wind gusts the jury together with LOC (local organising committee) decided to cancel today's downhill," said the FIS in a short statement.

This latest cancellation means it is another blank season for the first-ever event to straddle and cross the Italy-Switzerland border.

The event was announced with great fanfare at the beginning of 2022 but has still not taken place, with neither last season's races nor the men's World Cup event scheduled for last weekend taking place.

Lack of snow forced last year's races to be abandoned, while this and last weekend's events were hit by powerful gusts of wind which made the rapid descents too dangerous.

The decision to cancel came at the last minute, after several short postponements made in the hope that at least one of the weekend's two downhills could take place.

All eight races scheduled for the Zermatt-Cervinia piste, located on a glacier at an altitude of 3,500 metres, over the past two years have had to be cancelled.

The cross-border event has been the subject of considerable environmental controversy due to the logistics of preparing the piste which require helicopters and excavators on the glacier.

