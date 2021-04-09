UrduPoint.com
Weather Agency Warns Of Cyclone-related Disasters In South Indonesia

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 03:34 PM

Weather agency warns of cyclone-related disasters in south Indonesia

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency on Friday warned of possible heavy downpours, strong winds, and high sea waves resulted from tropical cyclones in the southern area of the Southeast Asian country

JAKARTA, April 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :) -- Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency on Friday warned of possible heavy downpours, strong winds, and high sea waves resulted from tropical cyclones in the southern area of the Southeast Asian country.

The agency's Deputy for Meteorology Guswanto said the two tropical cyclones of Seroja and Odette "have an indirect impact, namely heavy rains with lightning and strong winds in the next 24 hours, especially in the provinces of Lampung, Central Java, East Java, and Bali." Currently, Seroja is moving southwest away from the Indonesian territory with a maximum wind speed of 75 km per hour, while Odette being on the Indian Ocean off Australia, about 780 km south-southwest of the Cilacap area in Central Java, with a speed of 80 km per hour.

In the next 24 hours, Odette was estimated to continue moving to the south-southwest with its intensity tending to weaken.

The agency urged residents in affected areas to be on the alert for floods and landslides as a result of strong winds and heavy rains.

As of Thursday, Seroja has killed 165 people in the East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara provinces and displaced some 21,000 others.

