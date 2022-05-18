Weather Conditions Good for Boeing Starliner Unmanned Launch to ISS on Thursday - NASA

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Conditions look good for a successful launch of the unmanned Boeing Starliner on its Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, NASA officials announced.

"Weather forecasters are predicting a 70% chance for favorable weather when Boeing's OFT-2 mission is scheduled to launch at 6:54 pm EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday," NASA said.

"The Starliner spacecraft will lift off atop the Atlas-V rocket from United Launch Alliance (ULA) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida."

The Starliner will then carry out a 24-hour automated trip to the International Space Station (ISS) where it will dock with the station's Harmony module at its forward port for five to ten days of cargo and test operations, NASA said.

The International Space Station is gearing up for the targeted arrival of Boeing's Starliner on the company's OFT-2 mission, NASA added.