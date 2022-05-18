UrduPoint.com

Weather Conditions Good For Boeing Starliner Unmanned Launch To ISS On Thursday - NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Weather Conditions Good for Boeing Starliner Unmanned Launch to ISS on Thursday - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Conditions look good for a successful launch of the unmanned Boeing Starliner on its Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, NASA officials announced.

"Weather forecasters are predicting a 70% chance for favorable weather when Boeing's OFT-2 mission is scheduled to launch at 6:54 pm EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday," NASA said.

"The Starliner spacecraft will lift off atop the Atlas-V rocket from United Launch Alliance (ULA) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida."

The Starliner will then carry out a 24-hour automated trip to the International Space Station (ISS) where it will dock with the station's Harmony module at its forward port for five to ten days of cargo and test operations, NASA said.

The International Space Station is gearing up for the targeted arrival of Boeing's Starliner on the company's OFT-2 mission, NASA added.

Related Topics

Weather Company Alliance Florida From

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

52 minutes ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

52 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

52 minutes ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

58 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

52 minutes ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.