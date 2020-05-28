Weather Delays Launch of First US Manned Spacecraft in 9 Years - NASA Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Bad weather delayed at least until Saturday the launch of the world's first commercially built manned spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, Florida, to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA Administration Jim Bridenstine announced on Wednesday afternoon.

"No launch for today - safety for our crew members... is our top priority," Bridenstine said. "We'll try, try again to Launch America on Saturday with liftoff at 3:22 p.m. ET."