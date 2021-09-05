Weather Disaster Affected Nearly Every Third American This Summer - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Nearly every third American experienced a weather disaster in the past three months, The Washington Post reports citing its analysis of Federal disaster declarations.

About one in three Americans live in a county that was hit by such a calamity as a hurricane or flooding in the last three months, the newspaper said on Saturday adding that on top of that, 64 percent of Americans live in places that experienced a heat wave.

According to The Washington Post, climate change is broadening the scope of natural disasters, a tendency that has been observed since 2018.

Starting from June this year, at least 388 people died in the US because of hurricanes, flooding, heat and wildfires, the newspaper said.

On Friday, US media reported that the death toll from the Ida storm had surpassed 60 and many towns and cities in the northeast of the US remain flooded.