Weather Forecast For Friday

Weather forecast for Friday

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) According to the National Center for Meteorology, the weather will be cold to very cold in the Kingdom’s north.

Dust-stirring winds will blow in parts of Madinah, Makkah, and the Eastern Region.

The sky will be partly cloudy to cloudy in parts of Jazan, Aseer, Al-Baha and the heights in Makkah. Fog may form during the early morning hours in parts of these regions.

Winds over the Red Sea will be northeasterly to northwesterly, reaching 20-40 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly, reaching 12-30 km/h in the southern part. Waves may range from a meter to two meters; the sea will be calm to choppy.

In the Arabian Gulf, winds will be northerly to northwesterly at speeds of 20-45 km/h. Waves may reach from a meter to two meters, and the sea will be calm to choppy.

