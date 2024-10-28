Weather Radar Data Reveals New Insights Into Migration Patterns Of Australian Birds
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Australian researchers said on Monday they have used weather radar technology to accurately track the migration of birds along the country's east coast for the first time.
A team from the University of Queensland (UQ) used 16 years of data from weather radars to monitor bird migration patterns from the southern island state of Tasmania to Queensland in the northeast.
The team, led by UQ PhD candidate Xu Shi, found that the migration of birds in Australia differs from that in North America and Europe.
"The data showed lots of variation in migration direction, timing, and intensity from year to year when compared to Northern Hemisphere birds, which are very rigidly tied to seasons," Xu, who previously worked at non-governmental organizations in China conducting citizen science biodiversity surveys, said in a media release.
In one example they found that the silvereye, a very small bird found across the southwest Pacific, migrates from Tasmania to southeast Queensland but that every bird does not make the full migration every year, with some traveling shorter distances.
The research also found that many Australian birds migrate during the day, a behavior that is not seen in the Northern Hemisphere.
Richard Fuller, co-author of the study from the UQ school of the Environment, said that using weather radars to track birds will help researchers further explore how climate change and environmental shifts affect migration patterns and could boost conservation efforts in Australia and globally.
Recent Stories
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
More Stories From World
-
China strengthens standard Chinese handwriting education5 minutes ago
-
Botswana launches environment-friendly eBoat to enhance e-mobility initiative6 minutes ago
-
Floods claim 17 lives in Cambodia from mid-July to September: spokesperson6 minutes ago
-
NCVC scatters seeds of pasture plants, wild trees in King Abdulaziz Protected Pasture in Al Hanakiya ..16 minutes ago
-
Imam of Prophet's Mosque lectures at Sultan Murat II Mosque in Rožaje16 minutes ago
-
China-aid school improvement project inaugurated in Cambodia16 minutes ago
-
Record-Breaking night at Saudi Falcon Auction25 minutes ago
-
Ancestry fuels 'special relationship' with US in northeast England25 minutes ago
-
After disastrous election, what happens to Japan's new PM?26 minutes ago
-
Climate change-worsened floods wreak havoc in Africa36 minutes ago
-
15th Saudi relief plane departs for Lebanon with essential aid supplies36 minutes ago
-
Burundi's Vice President Arrives in Riyadh for FII846 minutes ago