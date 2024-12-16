Open Menu

Weather Rescues India As Rain Plays Havoc With Third Australia Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Brisbane's weather came to India's rescue as most of Monday's play was lost because of rain on the third day of the third Test against Australia at the Gabba.

A rattled India limped to 51-4 at stumps on a day when the Australians were only able to bowl 17 overs at the visitors and players left the field seven times due to downpours.

KL Rahul was on 33 at the end of a wet day along with skipper Rohit Sharma, who was yet to score.

Needing 245 to avoid the follow-on, India lost three early wickets in the first session, after earlier bowling Australia out for 445.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli all fell to Australia's opening bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

They then lost Rishabh Pant just before tea, which was called early because of another downpour that then kept the players off the field for over two hours.

When they did return, bad light saw the Australians throw the ball to off-spinner Nathan Lyon and part-timer Travis Head.

But after only 2.5 overs, umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth decided that the light was not good enough and called an end to play.

With most of the first day also lost to rain Saturday, Head and Steve Smith's second-day centuries ensured that India cannot realistically win the Test.

More rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, raising India's hopes of salvaging a draw and heading to Melbourne with the series locked at 1-1.

Australia resumed the third day on 405-7 and were eventually bowled out for 445, wicketkeeper Alex Carey the last man out after an enterprising 70.

India's first target was to avoid the follow-on and so raise their chances of holding out for a draw.

But their reply got off to a terrible start when Jaiswal, who edged Starc's first ball for four runs through gully, chipped the next ball straight to Mitchell Marsh at square leg.

Fellow opener Rahul got a nasty hit on the wrist from a Hazlewood ball that rose sharply off a good length, but after treatment, he was able to continue.

In Starc's next over, Gill edged to gully and Marsh took a brilliant catch, diving high to his left to leave India in tatters at 6-2.

Kohli was next to go, caught behind by Carey after playing at a full ball from Hazelwood that he could have left alone but instead got a faint edge through to the wicketkeeper.

To add insult to injury, as Kohli was walking off the rain started falling and early lunch was called.

There were more rain delays after lunch as Rahul and Pant tried to rescue the situation, but with the score on 44, Pant got a thin edge off Pat Cummins to Carey.

