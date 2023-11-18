Open Menu

Weather Wipes Out World Cup Skiing Again At Zermatt-Cervinia

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

BreuilCervinia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) World Cup skiing at Zermatt-Cervinia was cancelled again on Saturday as bad weather continued to plague the cross-border venue between Switzerland and Italy.

The first of two scheduled women's downhill races was shelved due to poor weather, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced.

"Due to high winds and a forecast for poor conditions throughout the day, the jury have decided to cancel today's downhill," the FIS said.

A decision over the second downhill set for Sunday will be made 45 mins before the scheduled start.

The high altitude and technically challenging course would have opened the speed events season, but even training has been cancelled due to three days of lashing wind.

The races of 2022 were also cancelled as were last weekend's scheduled events in the men's World Cup.

