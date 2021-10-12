UrduPoint.com

Webb Space Telescope Arrives In French Guiana For December Launch - NASA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:25 PM

Webb Space Telescope Arrives in French Guiana for December Launch - NASA

The James Webb observatory, the space-based successor to the Hubble telescope, completed a 16-day voyage to French Guiana ahead of a December launch from Europe's South American spaceport, NASA said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The James Webb observatory, the space-based successor to the Hubble telescope, completed a 16-day voyage to French Guiana ahead of a December launch from Europe's South American spaceport, NASA said on Tuesday.

"The 1,500-mile voyage took Webb from California through the Panama Canal to Port de Pariacabo on the Kourou River in French Guiana, on the northeastern coast of South America," NASA said in a press release.

The observatory will next be driven to its launch site, Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, where it will begin two months of operational preparations before its launch on an Ariane 5 rocket, scheduled for December 18.

Unlike its predecessor, the Earth-orbiting Hubble telescope, the Webb observatory will orbit the sun about a million miles from Earth. From that position, the telescope will be able to explore every phase of cosmic history - from within our solar system to the most distant galaxies in the early universe, according to NASA.

Related Topics

Europe Kourou Panama SITE December From Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget fo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget for 2022-2026 with AED290 billio ..

12 minutes ago
 Zartaj appreciates performance of law enforcement ..

Zartaj appreciates performance of law enforcement agencies for country

1 minute ago
 Govt to announce new jobs for minorities: Augustin ..

Govt to announce new jobs for minorities: Augustine

1 minute ago
 EU holds world's largest 'green bond' sale

EU holds world's largest 'green bond' sale

1 minute ago
 Contacts With Taliban Inevitable, But This Does No ..

Contacts With Taliban Inevitable, But This Does Not Mean Their Recognition - Dra ..

16 minutes ago
 Volcano Eruption Restrictions in Spain's La Palma ..

Volcano Eruption Restrictions in Spain's La Palma Eased as Air Quality Improves

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.