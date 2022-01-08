UrduPoint.com

Webb Space Telescope Primary Mirror Panel Successfully Deployed - NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) NASA technicians have successfully deployed and secured the first of two Primary mirror wings of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) now more than 600,000 miles from earth, the US space agency announced in an official blog report on Friday.

"Webb's iconic primary mirror is taking its final shape," the report said. "Today, the first of two primary mirror wings, or side panels, was deployed and latched successfully. Each side panel holds three primary mirror segments that were engineered to fold back to reduce Webb's overall profile for flight.

"

Engineers confirmed that the panel was fully secured and locked into place and the deployment complete by early afternoon.

Now that the telescope's port side wing panel is locked in place, ground teams will prepare to deploy and latch the starboard (right side) panel on Saturday. Upon completion, Webb will have concluded its major deployment sequence, the NASA blog said.

