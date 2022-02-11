Webb Telescope Alignment Going Well, Sees 'First Light' Photons in Outer Space - NASA

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the most complex optical instrument ever sent into the cosmos, has successfully completed the first of seven stages of its alignment process, one million miles from Earth and has sent its first images of photons from outer space back, project engineers said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the most complex optical instrument ever sent into the cosmos, has successfully completed the first of seven stages of its alignment process, one million miles from Earth and has sent its first images of photons from outer space back, project engineers said on Friday.

"It was early in the morning of February 7 that we got our first light," deputy telescope scientist for Webb Marshall Perrin and astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute told a NASA press conference.

All 18 segments of the complex mirror design of the space telescope were successfully detecting light, just as the plans and projections for the telescope had predicted, Perrin continued.

"We found light from all 18 segments (of the telescope) very near the center early in that search. This is a great starting point for mirror alignment ... Everything is going smoothly: We are elated and relieved," he said.

It will take the Webb scientists and engineers about a month more to complete the JWST's initial alignment and then they will mature that alignment, Perrin explained. The project was right on track and it was running within a day or so of the original preflight schedule that it was expected to be on, he said.