Webb Telescope Has Enough Fuel to Double Projected Life Span for Operations - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The James Webb Space Telescope launched on December 25 has enough fuel to carry out science operations for at least a decade, twice as long as its projected life span, NASA announced on Wednesday.

"(T)he Webb team has analyzed its initial trajectory and determined the observatory should have enough propellant to allow support of science operations in orbit for significantly more than a ten-year science lifetime," NASA said in a press release.

NASA said the analysis was carried out after the successful launch of the telescope and the completion of two mid-course correction maneuvers.

"The analysis shows that less propellant than originally planned for is needed to correct Webb's trajectory toward its final orbit around the second Lagrange point known as L2, a point of gravitational balance on the far side of Earth away from the Sun.

Consequently, Webb will have much more than the baseline estimate of propellant," the release said.

Webb has rocket propellant for mid-course correction and insertion into orbit around L2, and for necessary functions during the life of the mission, including "station keeping" maneuvers - small thruster burns to adjust its orbit - as well as momentum management, which maintains the telescope's orientation in space, the release added.