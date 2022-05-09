UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Webb Telescope Performing Perfectly, Giving 'Phenomenal' Images - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Some 80% of the 1,000 activities needed to check out the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) a million miles from earth have now been completed and the infrared device is already performing perfectly and sending the clearest images of the universe ever back to earth, NASA engineers told a press conference on Monday.

"The telescope alignment has been completed: These are the sharpest infrared images ever taken by a space telescope," Webb project scientist Michael McElwain of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center said.

"We (have) reached a perfect alignment."

McElwain said only 200 activities remained to be checked out of 1,000 for the telescope to enter full operational activities.

"This is an extraordinary achievement for humanity (to) observe planets in orbit around other stars. The engineering data we have observed is beautiful. We are in the home stretch," he said.

Canadian Space Agency scientist Christopher Evans said during the press conference that the operations and discoveries of the Webb telescope were going to transform humanity's view of local galaxies.

