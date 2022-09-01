UrduPoint.com

Webb Telescope Takes First Ever Direct Image Of Exoplanet Outside Solar System - NASA

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Webb Telescope Takes First Ever Direct Image of Exoplanet Outside Solar System - NASA

The James Webb Space Telescope deployed a million miles from Earth has successfully taken the first ever direct image of a planet orbiting another star light years away from the Solar System, NASA announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The James Webb Space Telescope deployed a million miles from Earth has successfully taken the first ever direct image of a planet orbiting another star light years away from the Solar System, NASA announced in a press release on Thursday.

"For the first time, astronomers have used NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to take a direct image of a planet outside our solar system," the release said. "The exoplanet is a gas giant, meaning it has no rocky surface and could not be habitable."

The massive exoplanet is called HIP 65426 b and it is six-to-twelve times the mass of Jupiter, the release said.

"Astronomers discovered the planet in 2017 using the SPHERE instrument on the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile and took images of it using short infrared wavelengths of light. Webb's view, at longer infrared wavelengths, reveals new details that ground-based telescopes would not be able to detect," the release added.

HIP 65426 b is about 100 times farther from its host star than Earth is from the Sun, according to the release.

Related Topics

Chile Gas 2017 From Million

Recent Stories

Combined Net Worth of Russia's Top Billionaires De ..

Combined Net Worth of Russia's Top Billionaires Decreased 14% Year to Date - Rep ..

4 minutes ago
 Provincial Level Senior Lab Staff Master Trainers ..

Provincial Level Senior Lab Staff Master Trainers courses conclude

4 minutes ago
 Ali Hassan Sajid elected as President of KDLA

Ali Hassan Sajid elected as President of KDLA

8 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Russia, China Will Not Let West Provok ..

Lavrov Says Russia, China Will Not Let West Provoke Them in Asia-Pacific

8 minutes ago
 Some 8-12 IAEA Experts to Remain at ZNPP - Enehoda ..

Some 8-12 IAEA Experts to Remain at ZNPP - Enehodar City Authorities

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab pays tributes to Ali Geelani ..

Chief Minister Punjab pays tributes to Ali Geelani

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.