Website Of Russian Embassy In London Hacked - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:28 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The website of the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom was targeted by a denial of service (DDoS) attack on Monday, a spokesperson for the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

"On August 19 at about 4:30 p.m.

[15:30 GMT], the work of the embassy's website was interrupted as a result of a DDoS attack. As a result of large-scale blocking [of the website's service], it was only possible to fully restore the website's functioning by 12:00 p.m. on August 20. An investigation is underway," the spokesperson said.

He also expressed regret over the possible inconvenience caused for the website's users.

