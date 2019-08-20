Website of Russian Embassy in London Hacked - Spokesperson

The website of the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom was targeted by a denial of service (DDoS) attack on Monday, a spokesperson for the diplomatic mission told Sputnik

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The website of the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom was targeted by a denial of service (DDoS) attack on Monday, a spokesperson for the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

"On August 19 at about 4:30 p.m.

[15:30 GMT], the work of the embassy's website was interrupted as a result of a DDoS attack. As a result of large-scale blocking [of the website's service], it was only possible to fully restore the website's functioning by 12:00 p.m. on August 20. An investigation is underway," the spokesperson said.

He also expressed regret over the possible inconvenience caused for the website's users.