UrduPoint.com

Wedding Attackers In Afghanistan Use Name Of Taliban For Personal Purposes - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 12:00 PM

Wedding Attackers in Afghanistan Use Name of Taliban for Personal Purposes - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Those who attacked a wedding in the Afghan province of Nangarhar over music playing used the name of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) for personal purposes, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the group and the Afghan deputy culture and information minister, said.

On Saturday, a source told Sputnik that militants from the group killed at least two people and injured 10 more when music started playing at the wedding in Nangarhar.

"Last night, in a village in the Nangarhar Province, three people used the name 'Taliban' and demanded to stop the music at the wedding.

.. The culprits that used the name of the Islamic Emirate (the Taliban) for personal feud were brought to the Sharia law," Mujahid said on Twitter.

The official added that fire was opened on guests of the party. At least three people were killed, and some were injured. Two suspects were arrested, but one managed to escape and was put on the wanted list, according to the spokesman.

