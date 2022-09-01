UrduPoint.com

Wedding Bus Crash Near Turkey's City Of Sivas Leaves 7 Dead, 10 Injured - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Wedding Bus Crash Near Turkey's City of Sivas Leaves 7 Dead, 10 Injured - Governor

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Seven people died and 10 others sustained injuries as a result of a wedding bus crashing head-on into a truck in the Turkish city of Sivas, Kangal District Governor Fatih Sungur said on Thursday.

"At 00:10 (21:10 GMT), a wedding minibus returning from Bursa to Malatya and a truck carrying cargo from Malatya to Amasya collided head-on.

As a result of the tragic accident at kilometer 16 of the Sivas-Malatya highway in Yesildere Koyu, 7 of our citizens died, and 10 citizens in serious condition were taken to Kangal State Hospital," Turkish newspaper Star quoted Sungur as saying.

According to the newspaper's report, police, gendarmerie, fire brigade, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene of the accident. Sungur also arrived at the scene and was briefed on the accident.

