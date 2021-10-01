UrduPoint.com

Wedding Of Russia's Romanov Royal Family Descendant Underway At St. Petersburg Cathedral

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:40 PM

The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov, a descendant of the Russian royal family, and Victoria Romanovna (Rebecca Bettarini), the daughter of an Italian diplomat, is underway at St. Isaac's Cathedral in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

More than 500 people were invited to the ceremony, with officers of honor guard meeting the guests at the cathedral.

This is the first royal wedding that Russia has seen in over 120 years.

Victoria Romanovna converted to the Orthodox Christian religion on July 12, 2020. The pair engaged at the Holy Trinity Ipatiev Monastery in the western Russian city of Kostroma in January.

The Romanov Family Association, which unites most descendants of Emperor Nicholas I of Russia, does not recognize the royal branch that Grand Duke George Romanov belongs to, as his ascendant Kirill Vladimirovich Romanov was divested of all the rights of the imperial family by Nicholas II in 1905.

