- Home
- World
- News
- Wednesday Marks Bloodiest Day in Myanmar Since Coup as 38 People Killed - UN Special Envoy
Wednesday Marks Bloodiest Day In Myanmar Since Coup As 38 People Killed - UN Special Envoy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:12 AM
UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said Wednesday is the bloodiest day since the military coup in Mianmar as 38 people were killed during protests against military rulein the country
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said Wednesday is the bloodiest day since the military coup in Mianmar as 38 people were killed during protests against military rulein the country.
"Today was the bloodiest day since the coup happened on the first of February. Only today, 38 people died," Schraner Burgener said during a press briefing. "Now, more than 50 people died since the coup started."