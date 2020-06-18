The Wednesday visit of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to Turkey has been rescheduled for this Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Wednesday visit of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to Turkey has been rescheduled for this Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"The visit of H.E. Mr. Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, to Turkey, previously scheduled for today (17 June 2020) is postponed to Friday 19 June 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

Di Maio and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have been planning to discuss the Italy-Turkey relations as well as current regional and international situations, including the COVID-19 pandemic.