UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Week-long Afghanistan 'reduction In Violence' Starts Saturday: Afghan Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:34 PM

Week-long Afghanistan 'reduction in violence' starts Saturday: Afghan official

A week-long "reduction in violence" between the Taliban, the US, and Afghan security forces will commence shortly, an official said Friday, ahead of the signing of a possible deal between Washington and the insurgents

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A week-long "reduction in violence" between the Taliban, the US, and Afghan security forces will commence shortly, an official said Friday, ahead of the signing of a possible deal between Washington and the insurgents.

"The reduction in violence will start from 22 February and will last for one week," Javed Faisal, Afghanistan's National Security Council spokesman, told AFP.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Washington February From

Recent Stories

MoHAP trains students on advanced course of cardio ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan has come out crisis, says Prime Minister ..

11 minutes ago

Adviser to PM on Finance thanks China on support i ..

16 minutes ago

Administration holds walk to mark Kashmir solidari ..

16 minutes ago

Plane lands with Canadians evacuated from Japan vi ..

16 minutes ago

Senate Special Committee on child protection held

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.