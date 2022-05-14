Week of Vietnam in St. Petersburg to Include Major Economic, Cultural Events - Organizers

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) This year's edition of the Week of Vietnam in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, held on May 13-19, is expected to gather online and offline guests for several cultural, professional and economic events, the committee for external relations of St. Petersburg said on Friday.

The program of the event will include a Russian-Vietnamese online conference on cancer research and a tourism forum, which will feature presentations of the provinces and cities of Vietnam and Laos for the Russians and, in turn, a presentation of the city of St. Petersburg to showcase "what the Northern Russian capital can offer Vietnamese tourists.

"

The event will also have an economic block of activities, such as the Technology and business Forums.

On May 19, a cultural track will conclude the days of Vietnam in St. Petersburg. With the participation of the committee for external relations of St. Petersburg and the embassy of Vietnam in Russia, flowers will be laid at the site of the future monument to prominent Vietnamese revolutionary and politician Ho Chi Minh. During the day, a cannon at the Peter and Paul Fortress will fire a shot to commemorate the event.

The Palace Bridge will be illuminated with the red and yellow lights to pay homage to the Vietnamese flag on May 17-19.