UrduPoint.com

Weekend Attacks Kill Dozens In North Nigeria

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 03:16 PM

Weekend attacks kill dozens in north Nigeria

Gunmen from heavily-armed criminal gangs killed dozens of people, including 11 security personnel, in separate attacks in northwest and central Nigeria, government officials said

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Gunmen from heavily-armed criminal gangs killed dozens of people, including 11 security personnel, in separate attacks in northwest and central Nigeria, government officials said.

Northwest and central Nigeria have been terrorised for years by gangs who attack villages, loot and abduct residents, but the violence and kidnappings have become more widespread.

The weekend attacks came shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari called on the army to crack down on gangs, known locally as bandits, who were recently designated as terrorists by the government.

In the first attack on Saturday more than 100 motorcycle-riding gunmen stormed into remote Galadiman Kogo community in Shiroro district, Niger State Governor Sani Bello said in a statement.

"Terrorists, numbering over 100 are said to have invaded the community in broad daylight, killing about 11 Joint Security Taskforce members, several villagers and leaving many injured," Bello said.

Scores of the attackers were also killed by security forces during the attack, he said.

Hundreds of residents were displaced from their homes and were sheltering in neighbouring communities.

"We have really ran out of patience with the terrorists and we'll use every means possible to bring an end to this incessant bloody attacks on innocent people," Bello said.

The governor announced impending "extensive military operations" approved by Buhari in three districts that the bandits use as their enclave.

In a separate attack on Sunday, bandits rode into Kurmin Masara village in mainly Christian Zangon Kataf district, killing 11 residents and burning more than 30 houses, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna state internal security commissioner said in a statement.

The gunmen also tried to ambush a team of air force special forces who deployed to the area to engage the bandits but the attack was thwarted, Aruwan said.

Buhari has been under intense pressure to end bandit violence before he leaves office next year at the end of his two terms in office.

So far, measures including military operations, air raids and amnesty deals have failed to end the violence.

Last month the Federal government officially declared the activities of bandits "acts of terrorism." Buhari on Thursday promised communities under siege that he was "more than ever determined to get rid of these outlaws", claiming the military was "well equipped to effectively confront these enemies of humanity." Clashes between herders and farmers over land have plagued northwest Nigeria for years, but those tit-for-tat attacks have spiralled into broader violence.

Gangs over the last year have increasingly targetted schools to abduct hundreds of pupils for ransom. Most have been freed after months in captivity.

Analysts say there has also been growing concern over increasing alliance between bandits and jihadists from the northeast who are waging a 12-year insurgency against the armed forces.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Governor Bello Kaduna Alliance Niger Nigeria Criminals Sunday Christian From Government

Recent Stories

Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strik ..

Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strike Against Low Pay

18 seconds ago
 No Bilateral Meetings Planned for Putin in Beijing ..

No Bilateral Meetings Planned for Putin in Beijing - Peskov

20 seconds ago
 SSP Sukkur held introductory meeting

SSP Sukkur held introductory meeting

2 minutes ago
 Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to open new avenues of ..

Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to open new avenues of development: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says US Media Publish Deliberately False I ..

Kremlin Says US Media Publish Deliberately False Information on Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 CM announces compensation for cooperative market a ..

CM announces compensation for cooperative market affectees

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>