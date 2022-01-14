UrduPoint.com

Weekly Bulletin: Philippines Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai To Host A Health And Wellness Fair This Weekend

January 14, 2022

Weekly bulletin: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to host a health and wellness fair this weekend

United Architects of the Philippine (UAP) 124 Dubai and the Filipino International Triathletes Club have collaborated with the Philippine Organising Committee (POC) to spearhead a series of fitness events with exciting ways and means to transition to a more healthy and active lifestyle for the year ahead

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th January, 2022) The Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkóta’ at Expo 2020 Dubai will kickstart 2022 with a health and wellness fair this weekend!

United Architects of the Philippine (UAP) 124 Dubai and the Filipino International Triathletes Club have collaborated with the Philippine Organising Committee (POC) to spearhead a series of fitness events this weekend set to prepare visitors to the pavilion with exciting ways and means to transition to a healthier and active lifestyle for the year ahead.

Starting from 10:00 am, the inaugural ‘Fitfest’ at the Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will include activities such as a full body workout session followed by a cool down yoga session at the Bangkóta. Individuals are requested to bring their own yoga mats to take part in the cool down session.

The day will also witness several engaging talks and discussions on fitness & wellness and will have an in-depth seminar focusing on obesity awareness and proper nutrition.

Visitors will also enjoy free body mass index (BMI) checking and health consultations, while badminton enthusiasts can participate in several on-the-spot games and other activities as well.

In addition, visitors at the ‘Fitfest’ will also witness the launch of the 75-Day Healthy Fat Loss Challenge for 2022. Pavilion visitors are invited to register to participate in the initial weigh-in which will be revisited after 75 days to see each individual’s progress on their weight loss journey by March 2022.

The ‘Fitfest’ at the Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will take place this Saturday, January 15, starting from 10:00 am onwards.

