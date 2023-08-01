Weekly Hospitalizations in Japan Due to Extreme Heat Surpass 11,000 Landmark - Reports

More than 11,700 people were admitted to hospitals in Japan in the week starting July 24 with health conditions related to extreme heat, Japanese media reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) More than 11,700 people were admitted to hospitals in Japan in the week starting July 24 with health conditions related to extreme heat, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

A total of 11,765 people were hospitalized with a heat stroke over the past week, 2,575 more than the week prior, as temperature rose to 95 degrees Fahrenheit in most regions and to 102 degrees in some, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Among those hospitalized last week, 18 people died and 3,926 others were in serious and moderate condition, with the majority of those affected � 6,644 people � aged over 65 years, the broadcaster said.

Last year, the temperature record for June was set in Tokyo. For the first time since meteorological observations began in 1875, the temperature in the Japanese capital reached 97.52 degrees Fahrenheit.