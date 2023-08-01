Open Menu

Weekly Hospitalizations In Japan Due To Extreme Heat Surpass 11,000 Landmark - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Weekly Hospitalizations in Japan Due to Extreme Heat Surpass 11,000 Landmark - Reports

More than 11,700 people were admitted to hospitals in Japan in the week starting July 24 with health conditions related to extreme heat, Japanese media reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) More than 11,700 people were admitted to hospitals in Japan in the week starting July 24 with health conditions related to extreme heat, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

A total of 11,765 people were hospitalized with a heat stroke over the past week, 2,575 more than the week prior, as temperature rose to 95 degrees Fahrenheit in most regions and to 102 degrees in some, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Among those hospitalized last week, 18 people died and 3,926 others were in serious and moderate condition, with the majority of those affected � 6,644 people � aged over 65 years, the broadcaster said.

Last year, the temperature record for June was set in Tokyo. For the first time since meteorological observations began in 1875, the temperature in the Japanese capital reached 97.52 degrees Fahrenheit.

Related Topics

Died Tokyo Japan June July Media

Recent Stories

US Senators Introduce Bill to Support Ukraine's En ..

US Senators Introduce Bill to Support Ukraine's Energy Sector, Europe's Energy S ..

52 seconds ago
 UAV in Russia's Sevastopol Detonates on Ground Aft ..

UAV in Russia's Sevastopol Detonates on Ground After Work of Electronic Warfare ..

3 minutes ago
 US Army General, Professor Conduct Unofficial Prob ..

US Army General, Professor Conduct Unofficial Probe Into Military Whistleblower ..

3 minutes ago
 Rights Watchdog Calls on Nigerien Authorities to F ..

Rights Watchdog Calls on Nigerien Authorities to Free Detained President, Offici ..

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) extends ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) extends bills' payment date for Batch ..

1 minute ago
 Atta Tarar sees 'new standard of justice' for Imra ..

Atta Tarar sees 'new standard of justice' for Imran Niazi

1 minute ago
Role of doctors, nurses essential in serving suffe ..

Role of doctors, nurses essential in serving suffering humanity: Governor Baloch ..

1 minute ago
 US Awaiting on Allies to Finalize F-16 Training Pl ..

US Awaiting on Allies to Finalize F-16 Training Plan for Ukrainian Pilots - Repo ..

1 minute ago
 Bari Imam Urs to begin on August 15

Bari Imam Urs to begin on August 15

1 minute ago
 Karandaaz Pakistan, NIBAF join hands to empower ed ..

Karandaaz Pakistan, NIBAF join hands to empower education system in GB

1 hour ago
 UN Not to Participate in Ukraine Peace Talks in Sa ..

UN Not to Participate in Ukraine Peace Talks in Saudi Arabia 'At This Stage' - S ..

1 hour ago
 Govt raised petroleum prices ignoring 'political c ..

Govt raised petroleum prices ignoring 'political cost': Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 hour ago

More Stories From World