Weekly Poll Shows 65.2% Russians Trust President Putin, Ratings Remain Stable - VTsIOM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) As much as 65.2 percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, compared to 65.4 percent last week, a fresh poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) shows.

Respondents were asked to choose the person they trust from a list of politicians ” 65.

2 percent chose the head of state, while 30.3 percent indicated they did not trust him.

Besides, according to the poll, 61.2 percent approved of Putin's work and 28.5 percent did not.

The nationwide survey was conducted from March 22 to March 28 via a phone interview of 11,200 respondents aged over 18. For this sample size, the margin of error does not exceed 1 percent with a 95 percent probability.