UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Poll Shows 65.2% Russians Trust President Putin, Ratings Remain Stable - VTsIOM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Weekly Poll Shows 65.2% Russians Trust President Putin, Ratings Remain Stable - VTsIOM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) As much as 65.2 percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, compared to 65.4 percent last week, a fresh poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) shows.

Respondents were asked to choose the person they trust from a list of politicians ” 65.

2 percent chose the head of state, while 30.3 percent indicated they did not trust him.

Besides, according to the poll, 61.2 percent approved of Putin's work and 28.5 percent did not.

The nationwide survey was conducted from March 22 to March 28 via a phone interview of 11,200 respondents aged over 18. For this sample size, the margin of error does not exceed 1 percent with a 95 percent probability.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin March From

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo becomes first air cargo carrier ..

17 minutes ago

100,080 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

36 minutes ago

SCC committee discusses 15 complaints

50 minutes ago

Ban on Indian cotton imports criticised Mian Zahid ..

55 minutes ago

Sachin Tendulkar shifted to hospital after contrac ..

60 minutes ago

ICT administration urges religious scholars to ens ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.