Weekly Pork Prices Lower In China

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Pork prices in China edged down last week, official data shows

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Pork prices in China edged down last week, official data shows.

From Feb. 28 to March 6, the average pork price tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs was 18.93 Yuan (about 3 U.S. Dollars) per kg, down 1.6 percent week on week.

This figure also represented a year-on-year drop of 50.7 percent.

The National Development and Reform Commission announced earlier that pork would be stockpiled to replenish state reserves, as the national average of pork prices against grain prices had dropped below a warning level.

Stockpiling work has begun in provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Jiangxi, Hubei and Chongqing. Other areas will start the work soon, according to the commission.

Livestock farms and households are advised to make reasonable decisions on production and operation to maintain the stability of hog production capacity.

