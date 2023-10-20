Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. increases: EIA

HOUSTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) -- Working gas storage in the contiguous United States was 3,626 billion cubic feet in the week ending Oct. 13, a net increase of 97 billion cubic feet from the previous week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Friday.

The total working gas storage rose by 9.

0 percent from this time last year, and was up 5.1 percent from the five-year average, according to the EIA's Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report.

Working gas is defined as the amount of natural gas stored underground that can be withdrawn for use. Its storage capacity can be measured in two ways: design capacity and demonstrated maximum working gas capacity.