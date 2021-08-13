Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. up 1.8 pct: EIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Working gas storage in the contiguous United States was 2,776 billion cubic feet (about 78.61 billion cubic meters) in the week ending Aug. 6, a net increase of 49 billion cubic feet, or 1.8 percent, from the previous week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Thursday in a report

The total working gas storage decreased by 16.5 percent from this time last year, or down 6.

0 percent below the five-year average, according to the EIA's Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report.

The storage of working gas usually turns to decrease in November and continues to drop in April when heating season ends in the country, according to previous data.

Working gas is defined as the amount of natural gas stored underground that can be withdrawn for use. Its storage capacity can be measured in two ways: design capacity and demonstrated maximum working gas capacity.