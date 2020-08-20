UrduPoint.com
Weekly US Jobless Claims Rise More Than Expected To 1.1 Mn

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:56 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Just over 1.1 million people filed new claims for jobless benefits in the week ended August 15, the US Labor Department said Thursday, defying expectations for a more moderate rise.

That was an increase of 135,000 from the week prior and brought new claims back above the one million mark, only the third time new applications have increased since early April at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The insured unemployment rate indicating the share of people approved for benefits continued ticking down, hitting 10.2 percent in the week ended August 8.

