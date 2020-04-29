UrduPoint.com
Weeks After Virus Scare, British Prime Minister Becomes Father Again

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:03 PM

Weeks after virus scare, British Prime Minister becomes father again

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday became a father again when his partner Carrie Symonds gave birth to a healthy baby boy, just weeks after he himself was hospitalised with coronavirus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday became a father again when his partner Carrie Symonds gave birth to a healthy baby boy, just weeks after he himself was hospitalised with coronavirus.

The news came as a surprise, as Symonds, 32, was not thought to be due for several weeks, but both she and the baby were said to be doing "very well".

Messages of congratulations poured in from across the political spectrum for the couple, who have in recent weeks been confronted with the realities of the global coronavirus outbreak up close.

Johnson, 55, only returned to work on Monday after being hospitalised with COVID-19, including three nights in intensive care during which he later said "things could have gone either way".

Symonds, a former head of communications for the Conservative party, also reported having symptoms of the virus, although she recovered at home.

"The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning," a spokesman for the couple said.

"

