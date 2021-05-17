UrduPoint.com
WEF Calls Off 2021 Singapore Summit

Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:34 PM

The World Economic Forum announced Monday that it had called off its planned annual gathering of the world's political, economic and business elite, which had been set for August in Singapore

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The World Economic Forum announced Monday that it had called off its planned annual gathering of the world's political, economic and business elite, which had been set for August in Singapore.

"Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of vaccination rollout and the uncertainty around new variants combine to make it impossible to realise a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world at the scale which was planned," the WEF said in a statement.

