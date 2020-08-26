WEF postpones 2021 Davos summit due to pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

The World Economic Forum said Wednesday it would postpone its 2021 Davos summit to a summer rather than a winter date to reduce any risks to participants from the coronavirus pandemic

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The World Economic Forum said Wednesday it would postpone its 2021 Davos summit to a summer rather than a winter date to reduce any risks to participants from the coronavirus pandemic.

The WEF also hinted it might not even host the next summit -- one it has touted as the "Great Reset" for a virus-hammered global economy -- in the Swiss Alpine village of Davos.

The annual January summit has for years offered an idyllic snowy backdrop for meetings of the world's political, economic and business elite.

"The World Economic Forum decided this afternoon to reschedule the annual meeting 2021 in Davos to early next summer," WEF spokesman Adrian Monck said in a statement.