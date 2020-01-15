WEF President Says Zarif Canceled Visit to Davos Amid Tense Situation in Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has canceled his visit to Switzerland's Davos for the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) because of a tense situation in his country, WEF President Borge Brende said on Tuesday.

"I think we have to understand the cancellation from the Iranian foreign minister, Javad Zarif, against the backdrop of the uncertainty in the region and what is unfolding in Iran," Brende told reporters.

Brende did not comment on whether a meeting between the US and Iranian delegations was planned on the sidelines of the forum, which is set to take place from January 21-24.

Overall, more than 50 world leaders are among the forum's participants, including US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In addition to the usual themes like the economy, ecology and sustainable development, geopolitical issues are also on the forum's agenda. In particular, participants will discuss recent developments in the middle East.