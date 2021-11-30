UrduPoint.com

WEF Says Will Continue To Prepare For Annual Meeting In Davos Despite Omicron Concerns

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:15 PM

WEF Says Will Continue to Prepare for Annual Meeting in Davos Despite Omicron Concerns

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is continuing with the preparations for the annual meeting in Davos in January 2022 despite the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the WEF press service told Sputnik on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The World Economic Forum (WEF) is continuing with the preparations for the annual meeting in Davos in January 2022 despite the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the WEF press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have a robust and practical health policy in place for the Annual Meeting and will continue preparations. We will continue to closely monitor the situation," the WEF said.

In 2021, the annual meeting of the WEF in Davos was canceled due to the pandemic and the restrictive measures introduced by the Swiss government. In 2022, the WEF in Davos is scheduled for January 17-21.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first identified in South Africa last week and the World Health Organization has classified it as a variant of concern, as its high number of mutations possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous

In response, Switzerland banned flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa starting November 26. People arriving from countries that have reported cases of the new strain will be now required to show a negative coronavirus test result, even if they had been vaccinated or previously recovered from COVID-19, and will be placed in a 10-day quarantine.

Related Topics

World Botswana South Africa Zimbabwe Switzerland Lesotho Mozambique Namibia January November From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibitio ..

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibition in October 2022

8 minutes ago
 Putin Says Cryptocurrencies Are Too Risky, Not Bac ..

Putin Says Cryptocurrencies Are Too Risky, Not Backed by Anything

2 minutes ago
 SCCI, Pesco form joint panel to address issues of ..

SCCI, Pesco form joint panel to address issues of business community

2 minutes ago
 US Revokes Terrorist Designation for Colombia's FA ..

US Revokes Terrorist Designation for Colombia's FARC - Blinken

2 minutes ago
 Top journalists welcome media protection bill

Top journalists welcome media protection bill

2 minutes ago
 Rana Shamim denies of giving affidavit for publica ..

Rana Shamim denies of giving affidavit for publication in newspaper

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.