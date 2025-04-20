WEF Selects Three Emiratis For Young Global Leaders Council 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced the selection of Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development; Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, Member of the Federal National Council; and Tuka Waddah Alhanai, Assistant Professor of Computer Engineering at New York University Abu Dhabi, for membership in the Young Global Leaders (YGL) Council of 2025.
Their inclusion in the prestigious global community, which brings together outstanding young leaders under 40 who have made significant contributions in their fields, highlights the critical role Emirati youth play in leadership and decision-making across sectors. It also reflects the international recognition of the UAE’s development model and its inclusive approach to empowering young leaders.
This achievement is a testament to the UAE’s consistent commitment to empowering Emirati women and supporting their active participation across all sectors.
The Young Global Leaders Council comprises exceptional leaders from public service, business, academia, media, civil society, and culture.
Selected by the WEF, members are recognised for their professional achievements and dedication to shaping a better global future.
Young Emirati leaders continue to maintain a strong presence at this global forum, which was founded in 2004 by Professor Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, and was officially launched in 2005.
Each year, new members are selected to join the council, which includes some of the world’s most outstanding young individuals in government, business, technology, and civil society, who work together to shape a better future for the world.
The World Economic Forum is the International Organisation for Public-Private Cooperation. It provides a global, impartial and not-for-profit platform for meaningful connection between stakeholders to establish trust, and build initiatives for cooperation and progress.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From World
-
Lukashenko: Belarus will double down on clean-up efforts in 20252 minutes ago
-
WEF selects three Emiratis for Young Global Leaders Council 20253 minutes ago
-
4.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi Province3 minutes ago
-
Organizers, visitors bracing for hot weather at Osaka World Expo12 minutes ago
-
Qatar's chief negoitator says 'frustrated' by pace of Gaza talks12 minutes ago
-
NASA's oldest active astronaut returns to Earth on 70th birthday13 minutes ago
-
Recovering pope expected to delight crowds at Easter Sunday mass23 minutes ago
-
Organizers, visitors bracing for hot weather at Osaka World Expo43 minutes ago
-
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: the 14-year-old whose IPL dream came true4 hours ago
-
Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China4 hours ago
-
Ukrainian soldiers' lovers kept waiting as war drags on4 hours ago
-
'Pandora's box': alarm bells in Indonesia over rising military role4 hours ago