Open Menu

'Weird Puking Bird' Tops New Zealand's Avian Beauty Contest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 09:50 AM

'Weird puking bird' tops New Zealand's avian beauty contest

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A "weird puking bird" with a bizarre mating dance has won New Zealand's annual avian beauty contest, triumphing after British comedian John Oliver launched an unlikely global campaign.

The unfancied Australasian crested grebe soared to an unexpected victory in the Bird of the Century ballot on Wednesday, backed by voters from far-flung cities including Tokyo, London and Paris.

Oliver used his popular television show to meddle in New Zealand's beloved competition, urging viewers to back the species more commonly known by its Maori name "puteketeke".

Baffled organisers were soon in a flap as tens of thousands of votes poured in from countries across the globe, briefly crashing counting systems.

With a striking plumage of black, white and brown, New Zealand's online bird encyclopaedia celebrates the water-loving puteketeke as a "majestic and distinctive" species.

Oliver, meanwhile, less charitably dubbed it the "weird puking bird".

Puteketeke are known for eating their own feathers in an effort to trigger their gag reflex and throw up parasites, said competition organiser Nicola Toki from conservation group Forest and Bird.

"Puteketeke began as an outside contender, but was catapulted to the top spot thanks to its unique looks, adorable parenting style -- and propensity for puking," Toki said.

They are also known for a strange and elaborate mating ritual which they perform with gusto but apparently limited success -- it is believed New Zealand's puteketeke population has dwindled below 1,000.

It involves enticing a potential mate with weeds dangling from their beaks, before chest bumping them and engaging in a chorus of chirps that experts have called the "growling cat display".

"I have never identified with anything more," Oliver said.

- 'Alarmingly aggressive campaign' -

Oliver, the star of US television show Last Week Tonight, hijacked the vote with his self-styled "alarmingly aggressive campaign" after discovering the competition was not restricted to New Zealanders.

He said he erected billboards imploring the people of Mumbai, Tokyo, Paris and London to have their say.

Organisers said they ended up tallying over 350,000 votes sent from almost every nation on the planet -- smashing the previous record of 56,000.

But Oliver's meddling and so-called "fowl play" has also upset many in the bird-proud nation, with organisers forced to discard tens of thousands of suspect votes -- including 40,000 cast by a single person for a penguin.

"We know birds inspire incredible passion, but we encourage people to channel that passion into productive efforts rather than trying to rig an election," Toki said.

Birdwatcher Michael Burton-Smith told local media the overseas votes "ruffled the integrity" of the campaign.

The good-natured competition is never short of controversy, with past polls plagued by suspicious numbers of Russian votes, and accusations that neighbouring Australians were trying to rig the competition.

The kakapo, a chubby flightless parrot resembling a green-feathered bowling ball, was disqualified from last year's competition because it had already won too many times.

Related Topics

Election Mumbai Century Russia Vote London Paris Tokyo Media TV From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

50 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

1 hour ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

10 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

11 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

11 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

11 hours ago
PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

11 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

11 hours ago
 British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

11 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's t ..

Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's transition to solar power

11 hours ago
 PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

11 hours ago
 211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham ..

211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham border

11 hours ago

More Stories From World