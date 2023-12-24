Welch becomes first female referee in English Premier League

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Rebecca Welch became the first woman to referee an English Premier League football match when she oversaw Burnley's 2-0 win away to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Welch, a 40-year-old from Washington in northeast England, was working for the National Health Service when she began her refereeing career in 2010.

She rose through the officiating ranks and, in 2021, became the first woman appointed to referee a match in the English Football League when she took charge of the fourth-tier fixture between Harrogate and Port Vale.

Welch was also the first female official to referee matches in the Championship and third round of the FA Cup.

She had little to do early on during a slow start to proceedings in London on Saturday before Welch's decision to not award a Vitinho handball frustrated Fulham.

Welch remained unmoved by players' reactions when making her rulings and was happy to play advantage for both sides whenever possible in a match where long-range strikes from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge gave Burnley their first win since December 2.

She booked Calvin Bassey after 25 minutes for striking Josh Brownhill.

The Fulham defender refused to walk towards Welch when signalled by her on three occasions but eventually approached the referee and was cautioned.

Welch's name was greeted by cheers when read out by the public address announcer at Craven Cottage ahead of kick=off.

But Fulham fans became increasingly annoyed as Welch's first few decisions went in favour of the visitors and they cheered sarcastically cheers when the hosts were awarded a foul in midfield.

But it was hard to argue with Welch's decisions until that point, although whistles and chants of "don't know what you are doing" rang round the ground after she waved off Harry Wilson's appeals just inside the visitors' half -- although this was the sort of comment any referee might expect in the same situation.

Welch, however, maintained her composure and authority throughout an assured Premier League debut.

Last month, Welch became the first woman to act as fourth official in a Premier League game as part of the officiating team for Fulham's match against Manchester United.

Welch has also taken charge of several high-profile women's fixtures, including games at the 2023 Women's World Cup.