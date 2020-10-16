Well-Being of Migrants in Lebanon Significantly Worsens Due to Beirut Port Blast - IOM

The August 4 explosion in the Beirut port that caused widespread devastation to the Lebanese capital also affected the lives of migrants in the country with their well-being worsening since the major disaster, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Friday

The IOM said, citing the data from the organization's Displacement Tracking Matrix, that thousands of migrants in Lebanon are in dire need of shelter, food and other assistance following the blast that killed over 200 people and displaced more than 300,000.

"Migrants in Lebanon are facing an increasingly desperate reality.

A growing number need a more sustainable income, a safe place to stay, a way out of abusive or exploitative situations or simply a chance to return home," Carmela Godeau, the IOM regional director for the middle East and North Africa, said, as quoted in the organization's statement.

According to IOM estimates, approximately 400,000 migrants live in Lebanon, but the number is likely to be higher as many people have an irregular status in the country. The IOM added, citing its survey, that over 90 percent of migrants in Lebanon have reported experiencing financial difficulties. Other priority needs for the migrants include food, shelter and medication.