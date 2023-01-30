UrduPoint.com

Wellbeing Of UK Youth At Lowest Level In Over Decade - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Wellbeing of UK Youth at Lowest Level in Over Decade - Report

The happiness and confidence of young people in the United Kingdom has flatlined at the lowest level since record-keeping began in 2008, the Prince's Trust and National Westminster Bank said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The happiness and confidence of young people in the United Kingdom has flatlined at the lowest level since record-keeping began in 2008, the Prince's Trust and National Westminster Bank said on Monday.

The charity's 2023 youth index found that 16 to 25-year-olds were most concerned about their mental health and finances post-pandemic, while their happiness was lower than during the 2008 global financial crisis.

"Having already lived through one of the most turbulent times to be young, this year's Prince's Trust NatWest Youth Index is a warning sign that, post pandemic, young people's wellbeing has not recovered," the Trust's UK chief executive Jonathan Townsend said.

The report revealed that 57% of the 2,025 young people polled saw the soaring cost of living as their biggest worry for the future, while 34% said the looming recession was their biggest concern.

More than two-fifths (46%) admitted that economic uncertainty made them feel hopeless about the future. One in two (56%) said they always or often felt anxious and 62% were always or often stressed. Forty-five percent reported experiencing a mental health problem.

When asked about their biggest goals in life, 64% reported financial security, 43% good mental health and 36% starting a family. Seventy percent said that having a job gave them the financial stability they sought and 59% said that being in work was good for their mental health.

A third of those sampled said that thinking about money depressed or stressed them. The number of those worried about the impact of a recession on their job security was at 47%, with 45% worrying they will never earn enough to support a family.

