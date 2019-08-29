UrduPoint.com
Welsh Lawmaker Slams UK Prime Minister's Decision To Suspend Parliament As Undemocratic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:35 PM

Neil McEvoy, a member of the Welsh Assembly for the South Wales Central region, criticized on Thursday UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend the parliament ahead of the country's withdrawal from the European Union

Johnson's plan envisages shutting down the parliament several days after the lawmakers return to work in September until mid-October. On Wednesday, it was approved by Queen Elisabeth II, which leaves the parliamentarians two weeks to pass any laws to prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union. Notably, since coming to power in July, Johnson has vowed to pull the United Kingdom out of the European Union even if the withdrawal agreement is not secured.

"It's highly undemocratic, highly irregular and from a Welsh perspective it shows the people of Wales that Westminster is not fit for purpose. We need a sovereign Welsh Parliament to manage our own affairs.

A hard Brexit is going to have a huge impact on the Welsh economy and people will see that soon enough. It's pretty clear we're leaving now and people are going to be looking for an alternative. So it's important that those of us who support sovereignty to put forward a cogent case for it and take Wales forward," McEvoy told Sputnik.

The United Kingdom still faces a deadlock over its possible withdrawal from the European Union. The deal, reached by London and Brussels last year, was rejected by the UK parliament, which eventually led to former Prime Minister Theresa May resigning. Despite the fact that the European Union has repeatedly stressed the deal was not a subject to further debates, new UK Prime Minister Johnson released a four-page letter to outgoing President of the European Council Donald Tusk stating his position on Brexit, particularly the need to change the provision on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

